Google Pixel 7: News, rumors, leaks, pricing, and release date

Another year, another Pixel smartphone, this time it’s the Google Pixel 7. Yes, we know the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is only a few months old but that’s just how the development cycle for smartphones work.

We’ve collected all of the rumors so far. It’s the early days still, so there aren’t that many yet, but we’ll keep adding new rumors and leaks as they happen. Let’s see what people are saying about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro so far.

Once we get through the rumors that we’ve seen, we also dive into the things we would love to see Google include on its next phone.

Image: OnLeaks / Smartprix

Google traditionally releases its flagship Pixel devices in October. The announcement event is often mid-month, with availability at the end of October, or sometimes early November if there are any manufacturing delays.

We expect that won’t change this year, and we know that two devices are coming, Cheetah (Pixel 7), and Panther (Pixel 7 Pro). Expect an end-of-October release for both.

We’re also expecting the release of Android 13 at that time, as Google times the next major update of Android so they can ship it on the Pixel flagships.

How much will the Pixel 7 cost?

The current flagships, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro; start at $599 and $899 respectively. That’s probably the same ballpark that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will sell for.

That might change if Google changes to more premium materials or substantially improves things like the screen from this year’s devices. We’ll have to wait for more leaks and statements before knowing for sure, however.

Design

Image: Onleaks / Smartprix

We got some not-so-official renders recently, courtesy of Onleaks and Smartprix. These are most likely based on the dimensions that Google sends out to third-party accessory manufacturers.

Those manufacturers make everything from cases to screen protectors, so we can expect the dimensions to be very close to the final design.

The big surprise here? Google isn’t substantially changing the design from the Pixel 6. That’s a good thing.

Google has a history of changing its handset design every generation, ever since the early Nexus devices. With the decision to keep the general shape of the Pixel 6, Google is signaling that it wants to actually play with the big players in the smartphone market.

Think about it. When was the last time Apple did a huge redesign of the iPhone or Samsung with the Galaxy S? Incremental changes, sure, but customers don’t like huge changes, and Google changing things constantly put off all but the most diehard Pixel fans.

Note the punch-hole selfie camera and the refined camera strip on the back of the device. The rear camera array was a divisive design decision last year on the Pixel 6, and Google looks to have made it feel more integrated with the rest of the device this time around.

While the renders are for the larger Pixel 7 Pro, we can expect similar ratios for the smaller Pixel 7.

Cameras on the next Pixel

Image: KnowTechie

The main camera strip is rumored to have a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Pixel 7 Pro would also add another camera, likely a telephoto like on the Pixel 6 Pro. Those cameras look larger on the Onleaks renders, perhaps hinting at even better low-light performance.

Those renders showing a hole-punch selfie camera probably mean that the under-display camera that Google patented won’t be coming to the Pixel 7.

That’s a shame, but maybe it just means Google didn’t feel the image quality it offered was ready for market. People buy the Pixel for its camera quality, so it’s a wise decision to leave it for a future device if so.

Other features

The renders also show a screen size for the Pixel 7 Pro that’s somewhere between 6.7- and 6.8-inches. Rumors put the smaller Pixel 7 at between 6.2- and 6.4-inches.

Expect variable-refresh AMOLED screens that will either top out at 90 Hz or 120 Hz depending on which device it is.

Another custom Tensor chip will likely power both handsets. Storage options will likely have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB sizes.

Pocket-Lint mentions the Pixel 7 could have a 5,000 mAh battery, like the one in the Pixel 6 Pro. Does that mean 5,000 mAh for the larger Pixel 7 Pro or could it get an even larger battery capacity?

What we want to see from the Pixel 7

Image: Onleaks / Carhp

Google put together a solid smartphone in last year’s Pixel 6, so we have high hopes for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. We’ve got a few things we’d like to see in the iterative improvements this year.

Google isn’t changing the overall design much, so it’s got more time to focus on features. Maybe that could be more Pixel-specific software features or some hardware features that haven’t appeared on a Pixel device yet.

A toggle switch for muting notifications would help the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro compete against the beloved iPhone. Google hasn’t had any interest in including one yet, but it’s something I really appreciate on my iPhone 11 Pro.

We’d love to see better, brighter, more color-accurate screen panels on both models, with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The patented under-screen selfie camera would be a welcome surprise as well.

The biggest change we’d love to see? A launch without any major bugs, broken features, or shoddy hardware. I’ve had my fair share of Pixel devices, and they all had at least one unforgivable issue that Google couldn’t or wouldn’t address properly.

Maybe this year Google can spend their time fixing issues before they appear, with all the time they’re gaining by not changing the design.

