When does the Pixel Tablet release?

Google had its annual Pixel reveal event today, showing more details about the upcoming Pixel Tablet. We can’t wait to get our hands on one, but when exactly will that be?

First teased earlier this year at Google I/O, all we knew then was that it was a tablet and would be powered by one of Google’s Tensor chips.

Now we know a lot more, like how it’s made of 100% recycled aluminum and has a nanoceramic coating. Google says it will be powered by the Tensor G2, the same chip powering the Pixel 7 range.

The big reveal was the magnetic charging dock which is also a smart speaker. That dock keeps the tablet upright and angled, similar to the design of the Google Home Hub.

What we didn’t get was a firm release date.

So, when is Google releasing the Pixel Tablet?

Short answer: Sometime in 2023

Tablet fans and Pixel fans will have to wait to get the latest tablet from Google. Today’s extended tease was to show how Google plans to extend the Pixel range around your home.

That will include things like Google Nest smart home products, which will have a perfect home controlled by the Pixel Tablet. That docked tablet also doubles as a digital photo frame.

Image: Google

The biggest thing about the Pixel range this year? A unified design language between its smartphones, tablet, smartwatch, and the recently-announced Nest smart home devices.

We wish Google would let us add the Pixel Tablet to our homes this year. Just like everyone else, we’ll have to wait.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: