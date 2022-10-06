Google’s Pixel Watch comes with Fitbit tracking and all-day battery

Google has finally entered the smartwatch scene. The company revealed its new Pixel Watch at today’s Made by Google event, after sharing a first look at the watch back in May.

The new smartwatch from Google features rounded edges and a design that flows from the watch face to the band. The dome design of the watch face makes the bezel virtually disappear.

You can choose between three different stainless steel finishes for the watch face. The housing is available in black, silver, or gold.

Image: Google

Additionally, Google added tons of customization options with a wide variety of bands. The bands of the Pixel Watch use a twist-and-click connection method for easy customization.

Google offers an active band with flexibility similar to a fitness watch. There are also woven and stretchy bands for comfortable, daily use. Finally, you can go with a leather or metal band for a more classic watch look.

Pixel Watch features

Image: Google

Google designed the Pixel Watch to help simplify your life. It offers you quick-glance notifications from many of your apps. You can control your smart home with the Google Home app, play music on YouTube Music, and much more.

It’s also the first WearOS device to be equipped with Fitbit. That means sleep tracking, heart rate, and other activity tracking capabilities.

Image: Google

In fact, the Pixel Watch features Fitbit’s best-ever heart rate monitor with constant monitoring once per second. Google is also throwing in 6 months of Fitbit Premium when you purchase a Pixel Watch.

The new smartwatch from Google features an always-on display with a 320ppi AMOLED screen. It has 32GBs of onboard storage and 2GB of RAM.

Google’s Pixel Watch features all-day battery life, up to 24 hours on a single charge. It’s available for preorder starting today and on shelves next week.

Prices start at $349.99 for WiFi and $399.99 for the LTE version. You can pre-order from Google or Best Buy.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s but one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.