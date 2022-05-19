Google finally adds YouTube Music streaming to Wear OS watches

Wear OS device owners can rejoice in today’s news that Google has finally developed a full-fledged YouTube Music app for smartwatches with Wear OS. The app will no longer be limited to offline playback, and you can listen using WiFi or LTE.

Google announced the new feature in a community post on its support forums earlier this week.

In addition to adding LTE and WiFi capabilities, Google has also added a YouTube Music tile to your smartwatch so you can quickly and easily access the music you’ve been listening to.

This is great news for Wear OS device users. The only native music streaming app that has been available on Wear OS previously was Google Play Music. And Google killed that service way back in 2020.

Now you can listen to YouTube Music on your Wear OS device without even having to have your phone nearby. The upgraded app even includes the Smart Downloads feature which will automatically refresh your downloaded songs when you’re on WiFi.

There are some limitations to the new YouTube Music app for Wear OS

Image: Samsung

First, it does require that you have a YouTube Music Premium account to use it. YouTube Premium will cost you $9.99 a month.

Additionally, if you rely on your smartphone for LTE connectivity, you will have to use an Android device. The new app doesn’t have support for cellular streaming using an iOS device.

This is a prime time for Google to announce the new YouTube Music app for Wear OS. The company recently revealed its highly-anticipated Pixel Watch that will be coming in the fall.

And it would be quite a shame if Google’s flagship wearable launched without the Google-owned music streaming service.

