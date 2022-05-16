Google and Samsung partner up for better fitness tracking

Google is bumping hips with Samsung in order to make it easier to sync fitness data between apps. Both companies are working to create Health Connect to connect health and fitness data across different platforms.

Health Connect is a platform and API that will allow developers to create data syncs across Android apps and connected devices. Developers can compile this data into an encrypted hub on a user’s device.

Even though it’s established that Google, like any other large tech company, loves to share your data, users will get full control over what data is shared and with what apps it’s shared with.

Image: Google

If you like tracking things like activity, body measurements, cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep, and that pesky heart rate thing, Health Connect will support all that.

It’ll support over 50 types of data initially but will surely support everything you track through a health app. Additionally, Samsung Health will integrate with Health Connect later on in the year.

In a press release, Samsung’s executive vice president Taejong Jay Yang notes:

“We’re working alongside Google and other partners to realize the full benefits and potential of Health Connect. With users’ permission, this will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimized data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.”

Google has always made an effort to work with other companies in order to further its own technology. Currently, it’s working with Apple and Microsoft to develop a standard for passwordless sign-ins.

It is odd to see Apple, with its exclusive ecosystem, playing in the sandbox with others. It’s probably not something we should get used to.

Connectivity just makes sense with Android

Health app connectivity across tech brands seems like a no-brainer, especially with so many Android-based products out there to choose from. A user might have a Pixel phone, a Samsung watch, and a smart scale from another brand.

Perhaps, in the future, Health Connect will work with exercise equipment such as Peloton. All our health data in one place is initially a higher level of security implied, but we’ll probably be reading a story in five years on how it was all sold or something. That’s hyperbole, but history supports that cynicism.

Health connect is in open beta and will most likely be landing on the Pixel Watch when it drops later this year. MyFitnessPal, Leap Fitness, and Withings are all on the early access list. Additionally, Google Fit and Fitbit will obviously be adopting Health Connect as well.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: