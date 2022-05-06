Apple, Microsoft, and Google are working on a passwordless future

The FIDO Alliance got a huge boost on Thursday, as the giants of tech pledged to expand support for passwordless sign-in. Apple, Google, and Microsoft announced that all you’ll need is your smartphone to enjoy a passwordless future.

The three tech giants have said that passwordless sign-in will work across all the desktop, mobile, and browser platforms that they control. That’s a large portion of modern technology, covering everything from laptops and desktops to smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.

It also covers the most used operating systems, including Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Also included are the three most used web browsers: Chrome, Edge, and Safari.

Once implemented, you’ll be able to use your smartphone as the authentication method for logging in to apps, websites, or other digital services. A Google blog post has a more in-depth explanation, but all you really need to know is you won’t need to remember passwords anymore.

Image: FIDO Alliance

Instead, all you’ll need is your smartphone. Each time you sign into a website or app, you’ll authenticate using your fingerprint on your phone. Additional methods will also be available, including PIN codes, unlock patterns, and facial scans.

That’s it. No more remembering long, unique passwords. Or subscriptions to password managers. It also means you won’t have to change passwords in case of a breach; because hackers would still need your physical device to log in.

Phishing attacks will be harder to pull off too, as you won’t be typing in passwords anywhere. Microsoft already has passwordless support, through its Microsoft Authenticator app. I’ve been using it since it was available, and it even works when you set Windows up for the first time.

I can’t wait to ditch passwords on my other accounts as well. The future is (nearly) here, and it’s passwordless.

