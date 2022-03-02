These 20 common passwords are being sold on the dark web

A new report from cybersecurity firm Lookout (via CNBC) shows the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web, and they’re nasty. Really, anyone using anything on this list in 2022 should be ashamed.

The list ranges from common manufacturer defaults like “12345678” and “Password,” to easily-typed phases like “Iloveyou.” Sure, they’re easy to remember. It’s also easy to remember for millions of other internet users, so you’re leaving your accounts wide open.

It’s hard enough keeping your accounts safe with unique passwords. The number of data breaches in the U.S. hit a new record last year, 1,862 which is a 68-percent increase over the number in 2020.

20 most common passwords found on the dark web

123456 123456789 Qwerty Password 12345 12345678 111111 1234567 123123 Qwerty123 1q2w3e 1234567890 DEFAULT 0 Abc123 654321 123321 Qwertyuiop Iloveyou 666666

Read it and weep. No really, if your password is on this list, assume every single account or piece of technology you own is breached. If not now, it’s only a matter of time.

The other thing to note here is that the default login password for many popular routers is ‘password.’ The other most common default is ‘admin,’ so please go set up a unique login password for your router.

It’s often the only piece of technology that stands between your home network and the rest of the internet; so securing it is important.

Passwords are dumb, hackers are smart

Again, if you’re still using one of the most common passwords that were found leaked on the dark web, it’s time to stop. Enroll in a password manager, like 1Password, LastPass, or even Apple iCloud Keychain.

It’s probably also a good idea to add two-factor authentication for any accounts that support it. Avoid using SMS two-factor though, as it’s insecure. A determined hacker can get your phone number cloned and intercept those.

You could also go the hardware-based authentication route. YubiKey is the most popular option here, and we really like that you can get one with a Keyport Pivot to store your house keys alongside your digital hardware key.

