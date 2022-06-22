WatchTube is an app that lets you watch YouTube on an Apple Watch

Ever wished you could watch YouTube videos from your Apple Watch? Now you can, thanks to a nifty app called WatchTube.

Once installed, you’ll be able to watch almost any YouTube video on your Apple Watch. In all two inches of glorious OLED. Well, not exactly all two inches, as your Apple Watch screen is mostly square, and YouTube videos are mostly landscape orientation.

Still, if you’ve ever dreamed about the day, you could watch your favorite YouTubers from your wrist, that day is today. No more picking up your iPhone to watch videos, all you need is to turn your wrist.

The app is almost as feature-filled as the official YouTube app for iOS. You get support for watching, searching, home feed, curation, and custom recommendations. Even better, it stores your watch history too. You can see info on likes, views, and descriptions. Lastly, video captions are also supported.

Image: KnowTechie

The home feed is generated from trending videos on YouTube when you first open the app. Then the WatchTube algorithm learns your watching habits and adjusts the feed. This is all done offline, on the Apple Watch, to ensure your privacy.

What’s slightly annoying is that your WatchTube library is completely local. That means any saved for later videos only show up in the WatchTube app, with no way to link them to your main YouTube account.

Maybe that will change in a future update, as the developer seems dedicated to improving the experience.

One of those future improvements will be an audio-only mode, so you can listen to music without keeping the screen on. That will support high-quality audio, which is always nice.

You can download WatchTube from the App Store. You’ll need an Apple Watch running watchOS 6 or later.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

