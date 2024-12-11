Apple Watch Ultra 3 may support texting via satellite

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

A recent report from Bloomberg’s revered Apple journalist Mark Gurman suggests the next Ultra-premium Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, could pack a life-saving feature next year.

In addition, Gurman’s report includes an important update about the health and safety features coming to the future Apple Watches that are under development.

The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 feature could be a lifesaver

According to Gurman’s latest report, the potential game-changer is the life-saving feature: the ability to send texts via satellite.

This could be a significant addition to the next Apple Watch Ultra, which we speculate will land next year and is likely to be named the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Image: KnowTechie

If the report is accurate, and we have no reason to doubt Gurman’s reporting, as the journalist has an excellent track record, this would mark the first time Apple has added satellite connectivity to an Apple Watch.

Of course, the feature will not be available on the standard Apple Watch models but on the company’s top-tier smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, which is a logical step as the rugged smartwatch packs twice the battery life of its sleeker standard models.

Similar to the latest iPhones, the Apple Watch Ultra 3’s satellite connectivity will allow users to send texts even if the smartwatch is not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network. Of course, they will need a clear view of the sky.

This could be a game-changer for Apple Watch users, especially those who frequently go off the grid without their iPhones.

Even if iPhones already have this feature, adding it to the Apple Watch is an excellent step, especially for Apple Watch users who frequently go off the grid without their iPhones.

Meanwhile, Gurman also reports about Apple’s plans to switch to MediaTek cellular modems from Intel, which likely means upgrading the connected devices from LTE connectivity to a low-tier 5G service.

The company is developing a blood pressure feature capable of detecting signs of hypertension and noninvasive blood-glucose tracking, which still has a long road ahead.

What are your thoughts on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 so far? Would you want to buy one for the satellite features? Tell us what you think in the comments, below, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news