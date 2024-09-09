Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be a no-show at iPhone 16 event

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Apple’s “It’s Glowtime” iPhone 16 event is set to begin within a few hours. This is one of the biggest and most anticipated events of the year. As usual, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone family and refresh its top products, specifically smartwatches and wireless earbuds.

To that end, we were expecting the Cupertino firm to unveil its next premium smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 3, until now. However, the last-minute details provided by Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman on X/Twitter suggest that may not happen.

Apple introduced the first Ultra Apple Watch in 2022, and this year, we could have seen the third generation of the company’s premium smartwatch. However, it looks like Apple may break the Ultra smartwatch from its consecutive launch schedule, and we may have to wait until 2025 for the next Apple Watch Ultra.

The possibility of an Apple Watch SE 3 diminishes alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Earlier today, Gurman posted to Twitter(X) that he doesn’t expect Apple to announce the Apple Watch Ultra 3 at today’s event. Instead, the company might re-launch the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a new black avatar.

Gurman adds that the Apple Watch SE 3 has likely been delayed, and the chances of it showing up at the event are also slim.

I don’t expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 tomorrow. Instead, I expect the Ultra 2 sticks around and — finally — gains a black color option. I also wouldn’t rule out a delay to the new Watch SE. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 9, 2024

Apple launched the first Apple Watch SE in 2020 alongside the Apple Watch Series 6. Two years later, in 2022, the company launched its successor, the Apple Watch SE 2.

So, technically, the Apple Watch SE 3 is due in 2024. Of course, there’s no telling what may happen, and with the event only a few hours away, it is tricky to predict everything accurately.

So, if Gurman’s predictions are accurate, the only new smartwatch at the event will be the Apple Watch Series 10 or X, whatever Apple may call it.

