Apple Watch Ultra 3 said to be on track for September launch

Apple Watch X is rumored to be Apple’s next leap in revamping its smartwatch lineup. At the same time, there are numerous uncertainties about the next Apple Watch, even its launch; it’s also uncertain whether it will be accompanied by the next “Ultra” variant, the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

However, a fresh report suggests the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is on track for a September release, but it will be more like a minor upgrade.

Apparently, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo told MacRumors that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 would only get minor upgrades over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

It’s disappointing that the analyst didn’t share any more details, but it follows a trend that recently made a microLED Apple Watch Ultra unlikely.

Underwhelming upgrades for the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Image: KnowTechie

While last year’s Apple Watch Ultra 2 was a minor upgrade from the original Ultra Apple Watch, it was still considered the best Apple Watch with a phenomenal display.

But doing the same for another year, Apple is pushing its luck a bit.

Of course, Apple could surprise us with new watchOS features, as we are unsure what the company has planned for the upcoming watchOS 11.

In addition, Apple could launch the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with the new S10 chip, which will be the rebranded S9 chip with minor tweaks.

Although it’s disappointing news, it’s not a complete disaster, especially considering that last year, Kuo revealed that the next Apple Watch Ultra may not land in 2024.

At least we are getting a new Apple Watch Ultra.

However, the biggest hurdle for the Cupertino firm would be if one of its competitors releases an “Ultra” smartwatch.

Samsung is likely the first in line, as the possibility of a Galaxy Watch Ultra has been hinted at for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, set for June 10.

