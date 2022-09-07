Apple Watch Ultra is designed with the outdoors in mind

We’ve been hearing rumors of an Apple Watch Pro model for several months now, and the time has finally come. Apple revealed its high-end smartwatch at today’s Far Out event, called the Apple Watch Ultra.

Apple Watch Ultra is a new, rugged take on Apple’s smartwatch lineup. Revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, the Watch Ultra comes with a larger, 49mm case.

That leaves space for the company’s biggest, and brightest at 2,000 nits, ever display on a smartwatch. So no matter what outdoor activity you are doing, you should be able to see your screen clearly.

All versions of the Apple Watch Ultra come with cellular connectivity and have a massive, 36-hour battery life. Additionally, that battery life can extend up to 60 hours when using the new low-power setting with WatchOS 9.

Image: Apple

Built with aerospace titanium, the Apple Watch Ultra is sturdy and durable for all of your outdoor activities.

Apple Watch Ultra is great for watersports

In fact, it has a WR 100 waterproof rating, making it great for watersports and even diving. A new depth app will launch automatically when you take the Apple Watch Ultra underwater, giving you details like depth and time beneath the surface.

And with EN 13319 certification, the watch meets international standards for scuba divers at depths up to 40 meters.

The redesigned compass app has been upgraded with new features.

You can also add waypoints to keep up with locations on your compass and use the new GPS backtrack function to tell where you’ve already traveled. But no mention of any satellite connectivity.

Image: Apple

The case of the Watch Ultra has been fitted with an additional ‘Action button’ that’s fully customizable. You can use the Action button for workout tracking, compass waypoints, and more.

The new Apple Watch Ultra represents a new direction for Apple’s smartwatches. This is the first in Apple’s Watch line that the company designed specifically for outdoor athletes.

You can order the Apple Watch Ultra starting today for $799 and they’ll be officially available on September 23.

