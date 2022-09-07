Meta to show off high-end Quest headset on October 11

Meta has announced the date for its annual AR and VR conference for 2022. Starting on October 11, Meta Connect will showcase the company’s progress toward the metaverse.

The keynote event will be broadcast on October 11 at 1 pm ET, and Meta says it’s a “can’t-miss” event. Will this be when Meta unveils “Project Cambria,” the high-end virtual reality headset it’s been working on? It’s a perfect time, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been teasing the headset for months.

Last month, while on Joe Rogan’s podcast, Zuckerberg said that Meta would announce a new VR headset in October. Yesterday, Zuckerberg posted about Meta Connect’s date on his personal Facebook account. Attached to that post was an image of him wearing a VR headset, with a design that doesn’t match any of the company’s existing devices.

Image: Facebook

If this is “Project Cambria,” expect the price to be significantly higher than the current Meta Quest 2. That device starts at $399.99, and the upcoming high-end headset could be over $1,000, according to Business Insider.

We also expect to hear more about Horizon Worlds, the company’s metaverse app that lets people create virtual worlds. Zuckerberg said as much last month after early images of Horizon that he shared got ridiculed.

Tune in on October 11 to find out what Meta’s vision for the metaverse is shaping to be, and if the new high-end headset is worth it.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: