Meta Quest 2 controllers are finally back in stock

The supply shortage of Meta Quest 2 controllers might finally be over. Replacement controllers for the virtual reality headset have been in short supply all year. Both right- and left-side controllers are showing as in stock at the Meta Store.

We first noticed that replacement controllers were out of stock in May. Based on comments, nobody had been able to find replacements for a while before that.

Replacement options have trickled in occasionally, but it has still been incredibly hard to get new Quest 2 controllers.

The reason was the same one plaguing stock levels of everything from toilet paper to electronics – that pesky supply chain.

Screenshot: Facebook Store

Now it seems those supply chain issues are under control. The Meta Store shows both controllers are in stock and are shipping currently. That’s right. No out-of-stock notice. No preorders, with an estimated delivery date. An actual, in-stock controller.

Again, both the left- and right-side Meta Quest 2 controllers are back in stock. The Meta Store has them right now, but we don’t know how long stocks will last.

Each controller is $69, plus taxes and fees. Shipping is free, and delivery times showed approximately a week.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.