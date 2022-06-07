Meta Quest 2 controllers are back in stock again (sort of)

If you have a Meta Quest 2 VR headset and have been in need of a replacement controller, then good news. They are back in stock on the Meta Store. Well, at least the right controller. The left still shows as out of stock.

So, what’s the deal with controllers? Meta has been struggling to keep stock of replaced VR controllers for months. Sources tell us that it is a supply chain issue.

Additionally, there were plenty of reports that stated that Meta was previously selling replacement controllers that still had the old Oculus branding.

Image: KnowTechie

If Meta was still stocking those controllers, it makes sense that it would need to completely refill its stores of controllers with properly-branded versions.

Regardless, if you need a right-side Meta Quest 2 controller, they are back in stock on the Meta store, with delivery dates estimated at two days after ordering. If you need a left-side controller, well, I’m sorry.

