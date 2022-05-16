You’ll soon be able to buy Meta Quest 2 controllers again

If you’ve been trying to get a replacement Quest 2 controller, you probably have noticed that the VR controllers have been out of stock for weeks. That might finally be changing, as Meta has updated delivery dates in the Meta store.

We first reported the shortage last week after noticing that the company’s website was out of stock. A source close to the matter tells KnowTechie that the company was experiencing supply chain issues.

Additionally, many of the recently sold VR controllers had issues with mixed branding. Controllers had both Meta and Oculus branding still on the controllers and headset.

While the website’s listing still says the controllers are out of stock, there has been an update to let customers know what’s up. The listing now says that the Quest 2 controllers will be available again starting on May 31.

Sure, you can still browse Amazon and possibly find a secondhand listing for a used controller.

But this isn’t really a good option. Meta sells the Quest 2 controllers for $69 each. And resellers tend to try and charge ridiculous amounts for a single controller, up to $200.

If you’re in the market for new Quest 2 controllers, your best option is to wait for Meta to update its listing in a couple of weeks.

Hopefully, this is just a hiccup in the company’s supply chain. It will be pretty hard for ole Zuckerberg to create his metaverse if he can’t even keep up with VR hardware.

