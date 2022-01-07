Apple’s anticipated AR/VR headset might not arrive until the end of 2022 now

It seems we’ve been hearing about Apple’s rumored mixed-reality headset for years now and we basically have at this point. Report after report has detailed aspects of the AR/VR headset, with Ming-Chi Kuo heading many of those reports.

Now, a report from the Apple analyst says that Apple’s headset has been “postponed to the end of 2022.” The reason? Production delays, possibly due to Meta’s own next-gen VR headset.

According to the report, both companies are using one lens supplier, and Meta (previously Facebook) recently placed a huge order, pushing back Apple’s order.

Image: 9to5Mac

While Apple could release its mixed reality headset in 2022, Kuo notes that the headset will most likely not be readily available in Q1 of 2023.

Apple’s headset is also now rumored to feature three displays. Two would be Micro OLED panels and one is expected to be an AMOLED panel. It’s still unclear of any features of the headset or if you’ll need an iPhone or Mac to use the headset.

