Oceanic+ turns the Apple Watch Ultra into a dive computer

The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most rugged smartwatch yet, and now it can be a dive computer thanks to Oceanic+.

Oceanic+ is a dedicated Apple Watch Ultra app designed by Huish Outdoors alongside Apple. The smartphone giant revealed the new app in a blog post on its website earlier this week.

Oceanic+ adds a new feature to the Apple Watch Ultra for recreational divers. With the ability to reach down to 40 meters or 130 feet below the surface, Oceanic+ acts as a depth gauge and water temperature sensor.

“Oceanic+ on Apple Watch Ultra is one of the biggest innovations to hit the dive industry in a long time. We’re creating an accessible, shareable, better diving experience for everybody,” states Huish Outdoors CEO, Mike Huish.

The Apple Watch Ultra came out back in September. Apple’s goal with the premium smartwatch was to create a more durable, rugged device for the outdoors and watersports.

Now, the Oceanic+ app helps to deliver on that goal. The app lets divers create complete dive plans, including surface time, depth, gas, and no-decompression time.

It also includes several premium features like decompression tracking, tissue loading, and more. But you will have to pay $9.99 per month or $79.99 for the year.

Oceanic+ is designed specifically for the Apple Watch Ultra, so it’s unavailable on any other model. This is fine, considering you probably shouldn’t take any other models 100+ feet underwater.

