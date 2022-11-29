Apple reveals the App Store’s best apps of the year

Apple has revealed this year’s winners for its annual App Store Awards, with breakout social app BeReal taking the top spot.

Every year, Apple spotlights the biggest games and apps across all of its devices for the year. The company includes all kinds of apps, from social or fitness to games and more, on its 2022 App Awards list.

Kicking things off with the top spot on iPhone is the BeReal app. BeReal is a breakout social platform that lets users share a more authentic look at their life.

Good Notes 5 took home the award for the best app on iPad. Good Notes 5 is a note-taking app with excellent support for the Apple Pencil.

MacFamiliyTree 10 was this year’s winner for Mac apps. The app lets you explore your genealogy and build a family tree with your loved ones.

ViX took home the award for best Apple TV app, bringing Spanish stories to the mainstream. And finally, Gentler Streak, a fitness app, was this year’s winner for Apple Watch.

The annual App Store awards also highlight the best games on Apple’s App Store throughout the year.

Here are this year’s winners:

Apple isn’t necessarily synonymous with gaming. But the company is still a major player in today’s gaming industry across all its platforms, especially mobile.

Finally, Apple highlights five ‘Cultural Impact Winners’ from 2022. These are apps that make a lasting impact on users’ lives.

This year’s Cultural Impact Winners include How We Feel, Dot’s Home, Locket Widget, Waterllama, and Inua – A Story in Ice and Time.

That does it for Apple’s App Store Awards for 2022. If you’re looking for some new apps to try out on your Apple devices, check out these that the company has highlighted.

