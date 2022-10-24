Get ready for more ads in the Apple App Store

Expect more ads on your iPhone soon. Apple has sent out an email to developers letting them know that more ads were coming to the App Store.

According to the email seen by MacRumors, users will start seeing these changes on October 25. Expect increased ads on ‘Today’ tab and ‘You might also like’ section of individual ads.

On the ‘Today’ tab, this marks the first time that developers can pay to be featured. Prior to this, Apple controlled which ads were displayed on the page.

Apple just sent all developers an email that "Today tab and product page campaigns start October 25." It's another means of increasing the effective app tax rate, forcing developers to buy ads on their own app pages in order to avoid that others steer customers away from there. — Florian Mueller (@FOSSpatents) October 21, 2022

It’s not totally surprising that Apple is going to serve more ads to users on the App Store. It seems like it is almost a way to double-dip with developers.

Apple already gets a large percentage of App Store fees from developers. And, now, the company can charge those same developers for ad placement.

For a company that has put so much effort into controlling how third parties collect data, it’s interesting (to put it generously) that Apple is now focused on increasing its ad presence and revenue.

Funny how that works, isn’t it?

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: