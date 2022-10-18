The new Apple TV 4K comes with an A15 bionic chip and HDR10+

Today, Apple revealed its latest Apple TV 4K streaming box. The new device has been upgraded with new features, components, and a more affordable price tag.

Apple shared the details of the new Apple TV 4K in a press release on its website earlier this morning. The new streaming device is equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, offering faster performance more efficiently.

The other big feature upgrade in this particular model is HDR10+. HDR10+ offers a more dynamic color range and brightness to provide the best video quality possible for compatible shows and movies.

This time around, Apple is offering the new Apple TV 4K box in two different configurations. First, there’s the Apple TV 4K (WiFi) with 64GB of storage. As the name suggests, this option only lets you connect to the internet via WiFi.

Then, there’s the Apple TV 4K (WiFi + Ethernet). This version adds the option to connect an ethernet cable for a wired internet connection at up to gigabit speeds.

This offers the potential for smoother networking and streaming, plus it comes with a larger 128GB storage system.

Both options come with a Siri Remote to offer smooth UI navigation. The remote is equipped with a touch-enabled clickpad and voice assistance to help you decide what you want to watch.

Upgrades are coming to tvOS as well

Apple also shared plans for an update to tvOS, the operating system you see with Apple TV 4K streaming boxes. The update personalizes Siri to recognize voices and adds new integrations with AirPods and other Apple devices.

Finally, the new Apple TV 4K acts as a smart hub for all of your Apple HomeKit smart home products. It can act as a building block for Matter, the new smart home standard that looks to bring all smart home products together.

The new Apple TV 4K is available for preorder on Apple’s website. Prices start at $129.99 for the WiFi-only version and $149 for the option with WiFi and Internet. Orders become available on November 4.

