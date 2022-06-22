This Home Kit relay switch turns regular light bulbs into smart lights

Anyone who’s looked into making their home lighting smart knows the multiple pain points involved. Bulbs get expensive, switches aren’t always compatible, and there aren’t many HomeKit lights available.

Evvr now has a solution to retrofit your home, with a smart switch that fits in your switch box, and a smart relay to go where your lights are.

It’s an elegant solution. The issue with many of the existing options is that they try to put the switch and relay in the same unit. That makes it hard to fit in existing switch boxes and often requires some amount of remodeling.

By splitting the two, Evvr’s solution can even turn double switches into smart ones, as the smart switch is small enough. It’s compatible with all switch types, from toggle switches, momentary push buttons, or even smart remote buttons.

The best part though? It’s HomeKit enabled, so you can control them from your iPhone or other Apple devices.

Image: KnowTechie

The kit doesn’t need a neutral wire either, so it’s compatible with pretty much any home out there. Enjoy smart lighting without having to get the electricians to rewire your whole house.

The other cool thing? The smart relay can be bought separately and controlled via HomeKit. That’s perfect for legacy devices like pool filtration systems which don’t need a smart switch but need a way to turn power on and off.

Right now, the Evvr HomeKit-enabled In-Wall kit is 20% off. That’s just $39.20 per kit to turn your dumb lights smarter, and controllable by HomeKit.

