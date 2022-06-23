SwitchBot now sells a $15 HomeKit-enabled smart plug

SwitchBot, an invention that originated as a robot to flick light switches, has come a long way. Now they’ve got a growing range of smart home gear. Their latest is the $14.99 HomeKit-enabled SwitchBot Plug Mini.

The Plug Mini is the first official HomeKit-compatible device from SwitchBot. Before this, SwitchBot customers had to use Siri Shortcuts to control most of SwitchBot’s devices. The company’s previous Plug Mini only offers SmartThings, Google Assistant, and Alexa support.

The SwitchBot Plug Mini (HomeKit Enabled) is a slimline smart plug that only takes up one socket’s space. That means you could put two onto the same faceplate or use the second socket for something that doesn’t need smart controls.

Connectivity is handled by 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, which is standard for IoT devices. Currently, it’s missing Thread or Matter connectivity, at least right now. On the other hand, the Plug Mini does also have Bluetooth connectivity, so there is a possibility that SwitchBot could add in other connectivity standards in a future update.

The Plug Mini also monitors your energy usage with handy graphs in the Switchbot app. That’s a nice inclusion and something that the more expensive options, like Eve Energy, offer.

The SwitchBot Plug Mini (HomeKit Enabled) is available now for $14.99. A two-pack is $23.99, and a four-pack is $37.99.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.