SwitchBot Lock is a little robot that turns your deadbolt for you

SwitchBot is back with another tiny robot to perform menial tasks for you. This time around, the SwitchBot Lock ($99.99) wants to turn your deadbolt for you, so you don’t have to.

The best part about this isn’t that you can remotely control your door lock. No, it’s better than that. You don’t even have to use a screwdriver to install it, as it sticks to your door with a 3M adhesive pad.

You don’t even have to unscrew your existing door lock parts. Most smart locks make you unbolt your deadbolt, then drill more holes to secure the lock. SwitchBot’s solution takes seconds to install and goes over your existing hardware.

After that, it’s down to Bluetooth and the companion app to unlock your door. Or you can still use your key. You will need a $39 accessory, the SwitchBot Hub Mini, to control your door if you’re out of Bluetooth range.

The fact you don’t have to remove your existing lock is good news for renters who might want a smarter door lock. It might be difficult to remove the 3M adhesive though on move-out day, at least without removing layers of paint on the door.

We just hope that it works better than SwitchBot’s curtain bot, which struggled with our grommet-curtains.

You can get the SwitchBot Lock for $99.99, direct from SwitchBot or from Amazon. Sales start on June 20. You’ll also be able to get two compatible keypads, the SwitchBot KeyPad ($29.99), and the SwitchBot KeyPad Touch ($59.99) which features a fingerprint reader.

