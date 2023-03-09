Huge SwitchBot sale saves KnowTechie readers up to 30%

We’re huge fans of SwitchBot here, and if you haven’t heard of them, their limited-time Spring sales event is an excellent way to introduce yourself to some of their best products.

And the best part? They’re hooking up KnowTechie readers with exclusive discounts, knocking their best-selling products down to their lowest prices of the year.

Before we introduce you to who SwitchBot is and what they do best, let’s get some of the promo details out of the way.

For those of you looking to skip straight to the deals, here’s what you need to know before you move on: From now through March 17, get an automatic 15% sitewide discount. But using code KTC20OFF gets you an extra 5% saving you an automatic 20% off.

These SwitchBot deals are like a smart home cheat code

SwitchBot Spring Sale - Up to 30% Off Get ready to save big with KnowTechie's exclusive offer at SwitchBot - an automatic 20% off on all products, and 30% on combo packs. We got you. See at SwitchBot KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

And it gets even better, SwitchBot is going the extra mile to earn your business by offering KnowTechie readers an exclusive 30% off on some of their top products in sweet combo packages.

30% discounts apply to some of their hottest combo packages, including the Bots combo, Lock Starter Combo, Sensor Combo, and more.

And here’s the kicker – SwitchBot is even throwing in a free Motion Sensor for qualifying purchases! But we’ll get into more details on that later.

Before we dive into the deals, let’s take a quick look at who SwitchBot is and what they do.

Who is SwitchBot and what do they do?

SwitchBot makes smart home devices you can control with your phone or voice assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant.

They have products like smart light switches, curtains, and air purifiers that can make your life easier and your home more efficient. What’s cool about SwitchBot is that they make their products easy to set up and use – no tech wizardry required.

And the best part? SwitchBot doesn’t charge an arm and a leg for their devices. They offer competitive prices without sacrificing quality or functionality.

So if you want to make your home smarter without going poor, SwitchBot is worth checking out. Ready to see what they’re all about? Let’s dive in. First up, a classic.

SwitchBot Smart Blind Tilt

The Smart Bluetooth Button Pusher supports Press mode, Switch mode, and Custom mode, so you can choose what works best for you.

And with the included add-on sticker, the Switch mode even helps you turn your lights on and off. You have to it to believe it, so we’ll show you below.

And here’s the kicker – you can control it all with the SwitchBot App. Schedule built-in timers or run it without a phone or Hub. The possibilities are endless.

SwitchBot Blind Tilt for Smart Blinds & Electric Shades 4.0 Bonus: Use KnowTechie's exclusive promo code to save 20% off: KTC20OFF Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Switchbot Smart Curtain Rod 2

Alright, first things first: This is their second iteration. The first one, according to an earlier KnowTechie review, simply wasn’t good. It wasn’t the worst, but they took the feedback, licked their wounds, and returned stronger than ever.

This smart curtain opener is unlike any other. It works with any curtains, and you can install it in seconds. SwitchBot Curtain Rod is a smart curtain rod that helps automate your curtains.

It is easy to install and connects with third-party assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you can control your curtains from anywhere in the world.

SwitchBot Smart Curtains strongBonus:/strong Use KnowTechie's exclusive promo code to save 20% off: strongKTC20OFF/strong Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SwitchBot Plug Mini (with Apple HomeKit)

There used to be a time when any smart home produce that carried the HomeKit standard involved spending a lot of money. SwitchBot heard that and said, “hold my beer.”

The Plug Mini is the first official HomeKit-compatible device from SwitchBot and one of the cheapest ones you’ll find.

Before this, SwitchBot customers had to use workarounds like Siri Shortcuts to control most of SwitchBot’s devices. Sure, not the end of the world, but still enough to make it a somewhat slight pain in the butt.

Not anymore.

SwitchBot Plug Mini with HomeKit $12 (usually $15) Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

On top of that, it also monitors your energy usage with handy graphs in the Switchbot app. Just plug it into a wall outlet or power strip, then plug in the device you want to automate.

You won’t lose any outlets, but you’ll gain all the convenience of a smart home. And if you pair it with the company’s newest Hub Mini, guess what? You have yourself a bonafide smart home.

Note: Using code KTC20OFF gets you an extra 5% saving you an automatic 20% off across the SwitchBot website. And 30% off if you go with the combo packs.

30% off the best SwitchBot combo packs

As we mentioned earlier, the value is in the combo packs. Buying one will save you 30% right out of the gate. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

And if you spend $200 or more on your order, SwitchBot will throw in one of their best-selling motion sensors free of charge.

📅 SwitchBot deals for days 📆

What we listed above is just the tip of the iceberg , and we even haven’t scratched the surface. The company sells everything from smart cameras, smart bulbs, smart locks and a whole lot more.

Take a peek at their website – you won’t regret it. You’ll likely find some seriously cool stuff that’ll pique your interest.

Worst-case scenario? You’ll leave empty-handed, but we hope you’ll score some sweet deals; it won’t kill you to look. Chances are you’re going to get a kick of what they sell. Worst-case scenario: you’ll walk away with nothing, but we hope you don’t.

Note: Using code KTC20OFF gets you an extra 5% saving you an automatic 20% off across the SwitchBot website. And 30% off if you go with the combo packs. The promo code still applies. SwitchBot's Spring Sale is live now through March 17.

