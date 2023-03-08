Last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is $300 off at Amazon right now

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest flagship from Samsung, but it’s not a huge upgrade from last year’s model. And right now, you can get last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra on sale for $300 off on Amazon.

As usual, the standout aspect of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is its camera. It features impressive 8K video recording and Samsung’s Nightography for bright pictures and videos even when you don’t have the best lighting.

Right now, you can get the base version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128 GB of storage for just $900, a 25% discount.

But if 128 GB isn’t enough storage for you, the upgraded versions of the S22 Ultra are also on sale. The 256 GB version, which comes with an upgraded 12 GB of RAM, is also $300 off.

Or you can save $300 on the largest, 512 GB S22 Ultra. The Ultra line of the S22 includes several improvements over the S22 and S22 Plus.

Most notable is the 108MP main camera. But the Ultra also comes with a larger battery for long-lasting battery life. Plus, you get an embedded S Pen for precise photo editing and a classic pen-to-paper feel.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,199.99 $899.99 The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features an impressive 108MP main camera and 8K video recording. It can capture brilliant images without perfect light thanks to Nightography. It's Samsung's premium phone in its Galaxy S22 lineup. Who is it good for?: If you're looking for an upgraded phone with an amazing camera and features at a discount compared to the latest Galaxy phones, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is perfect for you.

The S22 Ultra isn’t the latest in Samsung’s premium smartphone Galaxy lineup, but it’s still an incredibly impressive phone.

So if you’re looking to upgrade with an unlocked smartphone, this is a deal you definitely want to check out.

