Save up to $800 on a Samsung Galaxy Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Discover Samsung sales event is winding down soon, but plenty of great deals are still ahead. Today’s deal of the day focuses on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. And it’s not the size of the discount that matters.

Samsung is offering customers money for trade-ins to upgrade their devices, with significant amounts up to $800, as suggested by the headline.

Alright, the phone usually costs $1,199.99. Today’s deal gets you $100 off in Samsung Credits and up to $800 with an eligible trade-in. In other words, you can get the S23 Ultra for $400 unlocked.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 4.5 The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a whopping 200-megapixel main camera, as well as an impressive 100x zoom that'll have you capturing stunning shots from miles away.

That’s pretty sweet if you ask me. The deal is fruitful when you have a decent decent-shaped device trade-in. If not, Samsung certainly isn’t going to give you a phone that cheap, so keep that in mind.

As for the phone itself, you may already know that this is the best pone in Samsung’s lineup. In terms of improvements over last year’s model, the primary change is the main rear camera.

This time, Samsung added a 200-megapixel main camera sensor, an upgrade over last year’s 108 megapixels.

The rest of the rear cameras remain unchanged. There’s a 12-megapixel camera with a wide-screen lens. There’s also a 3x and a 10x telephoto lens, each with a 10-megapixel camera.

If you’re looking for more, head over to Samsung’s sale event, they’re going to be closing shop on March 26, so even if the Galaxy S23 Ultra isn’t in the cards, we’re sure you’ll find what you’re looking for there.

