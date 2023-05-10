Preorder the Pixel 7A and get a $50 Best Buy gift card

After countless leaks and rumors, Google finally lifted the veil on its new flagship smartphone. And if you’re looking to be one of the first people to get their hands on one, Best Buy has an offer for you.

Pre-order the sleek and powerful Google Pixel 7a and prepare to be showered with gifts.

That’s right, Best Buy is sprinkling a little magic on your purchase by giving you a $50 gift card, and if you’re activating with a qualified plan, you’ll save another $50. At just $499.99, this is a deal you won’t want to miss.

Under the hood

Now let’s dive into what makes the Pixel 7a so irresistible. Engineered by Google, this Pixel 7a is packing some serious heat with its Google Tensor G2 chip. Fast, efficient, and secure – it’s the whole package.

With improved audio on calls, great battery life, and amazing photo and video quality, you’ll be wondering how you ever lived without it.

Speaking of photos, the Pixel 7a’s dual rear camera system makes it easier than ever to capture those Instagram-worthy shots. Low light? No problem. Blurry photos? Begone! Distractions? Not today! The Pixel 7a is here to save your photo game.

The Pixel 7a is built to last with its sturdy design, IP67 protection, and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3. And with a full-screen 6.1-inch display at up to 90 Hz, it’s like having a mini movie theater in your pocket.

With 128 GB of storage, you’ll have plenty of space for all your favorite memories, tunes, and apps.

And did we mention it’s the highest-rated phone for security features? Your personal info will be safe and sound with Google Tensor G2 and the certified Titan M2 security chip.

The Adaptive Battery lasts all day, and with Extreme Battery Saver, it can last up to a whopping 72 hours! Plus, the Pixel 7a charges super fast, so you’ll never be left in the dark.

And if you’re a globetrotter, Live Translate lets you converse in 48 languages, chat in real-time with messaging apps, and even translate menus with your camera. Bon appétit!

So what are you waiting for? Make the switch to the Google Pixel 7a and experience the magic for yourself. With this incredible deal, your wallet will thank you.

Google Pixel 7a 499.99 Introducing the Google Pixel 7a: your sleek, powerful companion for stunning photography, all-day battery life, and top-notch security. Experience lightning-fast performance with the Google Tensor G2 chip and enjoy seamless communication with Live Translate. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

