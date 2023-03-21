Samsung’s ViewFinity 34″ ultra-wide monitor is $200 off right now

If you hate gaming monitors, well, you’ll hate this. For the rest of the adults in the room, if you got cash to spend, Samsung has a pretty sweet deal wrapped in its Discover Samsung Sales event this week.

Today’s deal of the day features the 34″ ViewFinity ultra-wide curved monitor. Right now, it’s $200 off right now. That knocks the price from its usual $699 down to $499, which is pretty impressive outside o a major shopping holiday.

With its ultra-wide curved display and Ultra-WQHD resolution, you can maximize your screen real estate and immerse yourself in detail across games, movies, or design projects.

But this monitor isn’t just about looks – it’s designed for enhanced productivity too.

he 1000R curvature matches the curve of the human field of sight, allowing you to view content at a glance and reducing eye strain compared to flat monitors.

The fast 100Hz screen refresh rate provides smoother mouse sensitivity, making it easier to get work done and game without any lag.

And speaking of gaming, the Samsung ViewFinity S65UA has got you covered. AMD FreeSync technology syncs the monitor and graphics card refresh rate, reducing image tear and stutter.

As a reminder, the Discover Samsung event is live through March 26, but Samsung’s stressed that this monitor deal was only good for today, so keep that in mind.

With its ultra-wide curved display, fast refresh rate, and versatile connectivity options, this monitor is perfect for work, play, and everything. Get it now before the price goes back up.

