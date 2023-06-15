Preorder Samsung’s ultra-wide 49″ Odyssey G9 monitor, save $250

Samsung’s highly anticipated 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor is almost ready for primetime.

This monitor, being dubbed as the “world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor,” is now available for pre-order with a limited-time $250 credit offer through Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Unveiled at CES 2023, the Odyssey G9 OLED is poised to become one of the best monitors of the year. The ultrawide 49-inch OLED panel boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time, and a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 $2199.99 The Odyssey G9: OLED is a beast of a monitor. with a 49" Dual QHD monitor with 1800R curvature, DisplayHDR True Black 400, and 0.03ms response time. Experience gaming like never before with a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. See at Best Buy See at Samsung KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

With a 1800R curvature, the monitor promises to provide an immersive experience, whether you’re working on spreadsheets or diving into your favorite games. DisplayHDR True Black 400 support ensures stunning colors and contrast.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub offers easy access to top streaming services, while the monitor’s Game Bar provides instant access to essential game settings.

Feature Odyssey OLED G9 Display Size 49-inch, 32:9 ratio Resolution Dual QHD (5,120 x 1,440) Panel OLED Curvature 1800R SoC Neo Quantum Processor Pro HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Brightness (Typ.) 250nits Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Refresh Rate 240 Hz Sync Tech AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro + VESA Adaptive Sync Color Silver Metal Lighting CoreSync & Core Lighting+ Stand HAS / Tilt / VESA Interface 1 DP(1.4) / 1 HDMI(2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI(2.1) / USB Hub Built-in Speaker Yes (5W x 2)

The Odyssey G9 OLED is set to ship on June 26, giving customers just under two weeks to take advantage of the $250 credit offer.

Additionally, if you need it, Samsung’s White Glove delivery service offers professional delivery, unpacking, assembly, and packaging removal. For those interested in wall-mounting the monitor, the service is available at an additional cost.

Again, pre-orders can be placed through Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. Samsung and Best Buy will automatically apply a $250 credit, while Amazon customers have to enter promo code “250OLEDG9” during checkout.

Samsung Odyssey G9 – How much is it?

Well, you might want to sit down for this. According to The Verge, the monitor will cost somewhere in the ballpark of $2,199. But hey, that’s a small price to pay when you’re wrecking noobs for the better part of your day.

But if you want it cheaper, preorder it now and save yourself some coin because, at that price, you should take whatever you can get.

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey OLED G9 $2,199.99 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news