Connect with us

Samsung

Preorder Samsung’s ultra-wide 49″ Odyssey G9 monitor, save $250

It’s ships June 26 and by preordering now, you’re opening the door to $250 in savings.

Odyssey G9: In the image, a group of people are being welcomed to a gathering with the titles of various books and works being displayed. Full Text: WELCOME Sister Carrie Uncle Tom's Cabin Odyssey OLED G9
Image: Samsung

Samsung’s highly anticipated 49-inch Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor is almost ready for primetime.

This monitor, being dubbed as the “world’s first 49-inch OLED monitor,” is now available for pre-order with a limited-time $250 credit offer through Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Unveiled at CES 2023, the Odyssey G9 OLED is poised to become one of the best monitors of the year. The ultrawide 49-inch OLED panel boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, a lightning-fast 0.03ms response time, and a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9
Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9
$2199.99

The Odyssey G9: OLED is a beast of a monitor. with a 49" Dual QHD monitor with 1800R curvature, DisplayHDR True Black 400, and 0.03ms response time. Experience gaming like never before with a 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

See at Best Buy See at Samsung
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
06/15/2023 09:12 am GMT

With a 1800R curvature, the monitor promises to provide an immersive experience, whether you’re working on spreadsheets or diving into your favorite games. DisplayHDR True Black 400 support ensures stunning colors and contrast.

Samsung’s Gaming Hub offers easy access to top streaming services, while the monitor’s Game Bar provides instant access to essential game settings.

FeatureOdyssey OLED G9
Display Size49-inch, 32:9 ratio
ResolutionDual QHD (5,120 x 1,440)
PanelOLED
Curvature1800R
SoCNeo Quantum Processor Pro
HDRVESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400
Brightness (Typ.)250nits
Response Time0.03ms (GtG)
Refresh Rate240 Hz
Sync TechAMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro + VESA Adaptive Sync
ColorSilver Metal
LightingCoreSync & Core Lighting+
StandHAS / Tilt / VESA
Interface1 DP(1.4) / 1 HDMI(2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI(2.1) / USB Hub
Built-in SpeakerYes (5W x 2)

The Odyssey G9 OLED is set to ship on June 26, giving customers just under two weeks to take advantage of the $250 credit offer.

Additionally, if you need it, Samsung’s White Glove delivery service offers professional delivery, unpacking, assembly, and packaging removal. For those interested in wall-mounting the monitor, the service is available at an additional cost.

Again, pre-orders can be placed through Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon. Samsung and Best Buy will automatically apply a $250 credit, while Amazon customers have to enter promo code “250OLEDG9” during checkout.

Samsung Odyssey G9 – How much is it?

Well, you might want to sit down for this. According to The Verge, the monitor will cost somewhere in the ballpark of $2,199. But hey, that’s a small price to pay when you’re wrecking noobs for the better part of your day.

But if you want it cheaper, preorder it now and save yourself some coin because, at that price, you should take whatever you can get.

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey OLED G9
SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey OLED G9
$2,199.99
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.
06/15/2023 08:49 am GMT

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in Samsung