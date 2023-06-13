Samsung’s new Bespoke Jet Vacuum cleaner thinks for you

Move over, Dyson – there’s a new vacuum cleaner in town, and it’s got a brain. Samsung announced the launch of the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, the world’s first UL-Verified AI-powered cordless stick vacuum.

With up to 280W of suction power, a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station, and artificial intelligence-based functionality, this vacuum is primed to leave the competition biting the dust.

The Bespoke Jet AI features a powerful HexaJet Motor, which delivers a 25% increase in suction power compared to the previous model.

Battery life is this vacuum’s secret weapon

Not only that, but it also boasts up to 100 minutes of runtime on a single charge, thanks to its 4,500mAh battery. That’s the longest single battery runtime of any cordless stick vacuum, folks.

But what sets the Bespoke Jet AI apart from its competitors is its AI Cleaning Mode. This smart vacuum is the first of its kind to receive an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organization.

AI Cleaning Mode

The AI Cleaning Mode detects the brush load and air pressure to classify the floor type, then adjusts the suction power and brush roll speed accordingly. It’s like having a personal cleaning assistant that knows your floors better than you do.

And don’t worry about emptying a messy dustbin – the Bespoke Jet AI’s upgraded Auto Empty All-in-One Clean Station uses Air Pulse technology to automatically empty the dustbin for a quicker and more hygienic cleaning experience.

Plus, its Multi-layered Filtration System traps fine dust for more efficient dustbin emptying.

Pricing and availability

Now, let’s talk about the price. If you reserve the Bespoke Jet AI through June 21 on Samsung.com, you’ll receive a Spray Spin Sweeper accessory gift with your purchase.

And if you pre-order from June 22 through July 5, you can save $150 off the full retail price of $999. The Bespoke Jet AI will begin shipping on July 7 and will be available at select retailers nationwide.

So, if you’re tired of pushing around a vacuum cleaner that can’t tell the difference between hardwood floors and shag carpet, it’s time to upgrade to the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI.

Your floors will thank you, and your old vacuum cleaner will be left collecting dust.

