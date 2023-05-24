Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic leak reveals rotating bezels

The rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was a fan-favorite feature, but Samsung got rid of it with the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

According to rumors, Samsung was going to revive this fan-favorite feature on the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6.

Now, a set of leaked images indicates the rumor was indeed true, and the Watch 6 “Classic” series is getting the rotating bezel.

The images came to light all thanks to notorious leaker @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. The renders show a familiar Galaxy Watch 6 Classic design.

Unsurprisingly, the design of the Watch 6 Classic with a rotating bezel looks very similar to the Watch 4 Classic.

It could be slightly thinner compared to the previous generation’s Classic/Pro Galaxy Watch, but nothing significant. And the bezel surrounds the same old but slightly larger, 1.47-inch circular display.

Image: @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice

There’s, however, a second design change, and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro likely inspires it. It seems like the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has a flat edge along the side, which is definitely a trait of last year’s Pro variant.

The renders also show a black watch with a brushed finish and a magnetic clasp band, similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The company is rumored to launch the Watch Series 6 in July alongside its foldable flagships and Tab S9 Series.

