The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a huge screen and GPS tools

Samsung unveiled its first Pro smartwatch today, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, during its Unpacked event. The titanium-hulled wearable will cost $449.99 and is an upgrade in almost every way to the standard Watch 5.

With a 45mm wide watch face, this isn’t quite the largest smartwatch Samsung has made. That was the 46mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is also the last watch to feature the rotating bezel for control.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sports a massive 590 mAh battery for tons of battery life. Samsung rated the battery for up to 80 hours of regular use or 20 hours straight of GPS usage.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro now and get a $50 Samsung credit, plus a free Duo charging pad. On top of that, get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition.

Image: Samsung

Like the Galaxy Watch 5 that was also revealed today, the battery has been improved with quick charging that can charge up to 45 percent in just 30 minutes.

So even if you do happen to run your battery out during the day, you can be back up and running in no time.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is Samsung’s effort at appealing to the outdoors enthusiasts of the world. It’s a more rugged, durable design with a slightly tougher sapphire crystal display than the Watch 5.

Image: Samsung

It also lets you download GPX routes for hiking and biking, with turn-by-turn navigation. Additionally, it includes a track-back feature found in many GPS watches that navigates you back on the route you’ve been traveling.

Preorders start today, and it officially launches on August 26, alongside Samsung’s new foldables and Galaxy Buds.

The $449.99 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available directly from Samsung or retailers like Best Buy. For $50 extra, you can get an LTE version with a mobile network connection, as well.

BONUS OFFER: Preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro now and get a $50 Samsung credit, plus a free Duo charging pad. On top of that, get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.