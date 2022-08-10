Galaxy Watch 5: Preorder now and save $50, plus a free charging pad

Samsung’s new Galaxy Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are here, and if you’re mulling the idea of buying one, the company is extending a special offer that should get you to pull the trigger early.

For a limited time, preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro now and get a $50 Samsung credit, plus a free Duo charging pad.

On top of that, get up to $125 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any smartwatch, in any condition. See below for more details.

One of the biggest improvements to the Galaxy Watch 5 is its battery life. The 40mm version comes with a 284mAh battery, and the 44mm has a 410mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 battery also has fast-charging capabilities. It can be charged up to 45 percent in just 30 minutes.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is available for preorder today, with the official launch coming on August 26. It comes in two sizes, 40mm at $279.99 and 44mm at $309.99. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro only comes in a 45mm variant and starts at $370.

