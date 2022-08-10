How to preorder everything Samsung announced at Unpacked

Samsung unveiled its latest crop of foldables, wearables, and earbuds during its Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, two Galaxy Watch 5 models, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro were all revealed.

If you are interested in snagging any of these new products, Samsung has a host of deals for ordering directly from them.

These offers include extra Samsung Credit, deals if you bundle multiple devices together, and increased trade-in value on your existing devices.

All of the new devices are available to preorder now, with availability starting August 26. We’ll show you how and where.

Other retailers and carriers also have special offers, so click through to their listings to find out more. If you want to jump ahead to your device of choice, just click any of the links in the list below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 preorders

Image: Samsung

The large-format screen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slightly widened this year, and the hinge is redesigned and thinner.

You can get it in black, beige, or gray-green from most retailers, or Samsung has an exclusive burgundy color on its website.

Buying direct from Samsung gets you $150 of Samsung Credit for accessories, or up to $300 if you bundle up with the Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro.

Most outlets are increasing the storage to 512GB for the same $1,799.99 price, and you should get a free case and S-Pen, as well.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 preorders

Image: Samsung

The pocketable Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at $999.99 with 128GB of storage and is a more refined version of last year’s Z Flip 3.

Ordering direct from the company gets you $100 of Samsung Credit to use on accessories or anything else, or $200 if you bundle it with the new Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro.

If you want to make your device Bespoke, you’ll want to head to Samsung’s site. Other outlets have graphite, blue, pink-gold, or purple colors.

Most retailers are also increasing the storage to 256GB for the same $999.99 price and including a Samsung cover case.

Galaxy Watch 5 preorders

Image: Samsung

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro today and both are available starting on August 26.

The Watch 5 comes in 40mm (from $279.99) and 44mm (from $359.99) versions and starts from $279.99. Add another $50 to the Watch 5’s price if you want LTE capability.

One of the best new features of this model is the ability to measure body temperature and composition.

The Watch 5 Pro is $449.99 and comes with a titanium case, harder sapphire glass, and a new magnetic clasp. It also has the ability to download GPX routes, so you can have turn-by-turn navigation on your wrist.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro preorders

Image: Samsung

The $229.99 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring better active noise cancellation, better sound, and crystal clear microphones.

They also have Intelligent Conversation Mode, which turns down the volume, turns ANC off, and also puts your Buds in Ambient mode when they detect you speaking.

Samsung bundles

Image: KnowTechie

Samsung also has some huge discounts if you bundle the new devices together.

NOTE: These bundle offers are exclusively available for KnowTechie readers. This offer cannot be found on Samsung’s website.

You also get a memory upgrade and a free cover from Samsung. Learn more below.

These deals won’t last forever

Samsung hasn’t said how long these deals will be available. We think they’ll run until release day, but we could be mistaken.

Either way, if you buy one of the company’s newest foldable devices, it’s better to get your order in early. Supply chain issues are everywhere these days, and it’s possible these devices could see some delays.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

