Samsung’s new washer and dryer uses AI to clean your dirty clothes

Samsung has opened up preorders for its Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer. The stylish appliances are packed full of handy cleaning tech, with premium color options.

The AI technology inside the new washer and dryer learns from your usage and recommends the best wash settings for your clothes.

The more expensive version also has AI OptiWash, which determines what fabric you’ve put in and how dirty it is, so it can adjust the cycle as needed.

No longer will you have to guess at what the 50 different settings on your washer do. Instead, Samsung’s AI will decide for you.

The smarts don’t end there, with an auto detergent and softener dispenser that holds enough for up to 32 loads.

You also get alerts and can control your units from the SmartThings app, perfect if your washer and dryer are on a different floor.

The brushed metal flat panel design is designed to “find a way to fit any user’s home.” Color options include brushed navy, silver steel, and brushed black.

They can be used side-to-side or stacked with an additional accessory. That accessory also enables you to control both units from one control panel.

You can preorder the new Samsung Bespoke AI Washer and Dryer direct from Samsung.

You’ll also get 10% off, which brings the total down to $2,968.00 for the AI OptiWash set, or $2608 for the AI Smart Dial set. It’s another $90 if you need a gas dryer instead of an electric one.

You’ll also get $500 in Samsung Credit, free installation and haul-away of your existing units, and another $2 gets you three years of Samsung Care.

