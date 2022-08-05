Samsung Unpacked August 2022: Date, time, and where to watch

Samsung has finally set the date for its next Unpacked event. The new event is slated to include plenty of new devices and updates for Samsung fans.

New folding phones are expected, as well as a new smartwatch. While folding phones might seem gimmicky to many, Samsung swears people are actually buying them.

If you are interested in learning more about Samsung Unpacked, including when and where you can watch it, keep reading.

When is the next Samsung Unpacked event?

Samsung is holding the Unpacked 2022 event on August 10. The show starts at 9 AM ET or 6 AM PT. You can check your local time here.

While Samsung hasn’t said how long the event would be, August 2021 Unpacked to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 was just over an hour long. Expect the same length for this year’s event.

Unlike some of its competitors, Samsung doesn’t hold other presentations or panels during its Unpacked events.

How can I watch Samsung Unpacked?

Samsung will be streaming August 2022 Unpacked on a multitude of platforms. This is perfect for people that are on the go or sitting in the office.

You can catch it on Samsung’s YouTube channel, Samsung.com, Samsung’s Newsroom, and even in the metaverse. Again, the start time is 9 AM ET on August 10.

What should I expect to see at Samsung Unpacked?

Image: evleaks / 91mobiles

In a word: foldables. Samsung already teased the two devices everyone is expecting to see. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will finally be unveiled to the world, although we already got all of the marketing materials leaked.

We’ll also find out if the latest specification leaks are correct, with better cover glass and faster charging.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also going to be unveiled. We don’t expect many changes to the device over the last gen, although a faster processor is likely.

The back screen might increase in size, and another rumor says it’ll have limited control over the phone.

The UK Samsung device insurance website also leaked that there are 71 possible color options made possible by Samsung’s Bespoke edition.

Image: 91Mobiles

We’re also expecting the Galaxy Watch 5 to be released. Leaks say there will be three versions, two base model sizes, and a larger ‘Pro’ model. Those could all have faster charging and a USB-C charger.

If you want one of the new foldables before Samsung Unpacked 2022, there’s a deal for up to $200 in Samsung credit. All you have to do is put down your name and email address. You’re under no pressure to actually buy the device when it releases.

