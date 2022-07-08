Galaxy Watch 5 release date – when is it coming?

With Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 releasing last year, the company delivered the first smartwatch to utilize the Wear OS 3 operating platform. Now, rumors are starting to pop up about a Galaxy Watch 5 release date.

Samsung has held a pretty steady release schedule traditionally for its Galaxy Watches since the first iteration in August of 2018. After the original release came the Galaxy Watch Active in March, 2019 and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in September of the same year.

But the next year, the company went back to August for the release of the Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 4 at the same time a year later in 2021.

So should we expect the Galaxy Watch 5 around the same time this year?

Short answer: August 2022, probably

As of now, rumors point to another August release for the next version of the Galaxy Watch. A recent leak from known leaker Jon Prosser on Twitter claims that Samsung will hold an announcement event on August 10, revealing the Galaxy Watch 5.

The leak says that the new Galaxy Watch will be available for preorder on the 10th. It’s supposed to begin shipping on August 26. Of course, these are still just rumors and Samsung hasn’t announced anything about the event or the Galaxy Watch 5.

Image: 91Mobiles

In addition to the August release date, Prosser shared a couple of other details about the smartwatch. Apparently, there will be three different versions available. First, there is a 40mm option and a 44mm option, each with a few different color choices.

Interestingly, the leak also claims there will be Galaxy Watch 5 Pro version with a 46mm screen. It’s unclear if the Pro model will have any other differences, but if it’s really called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it will likely be a little more powerful than the other versions.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: