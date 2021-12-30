Folding phones are causing people to switch brands in massive numbers, says Samsung

Samsung may be onto something here with its lineup of folding phones. Surprisingly, they’re a big hit, and people are jumping ship from their brand of choice just to get their hands on one.

In a recent press release, Samsung says it saw a 150% increase in consumers switching brands to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and a 140 percent increase compared to the Galaxy S21.

And compared to last year’s models, the company said it sold four times more foldables in 2021 than in 2020. So it’s safe to say, people are opening up to the idea of folding phones, specifically phones made from Samsung.

“In the first month since launch, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 exceeded total accumulative sales of Samsung foldable devices in 2020.”

Samsung has an arsenal of folding phones in its lineup, but the ones performing best are the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3.

So what’s making people switch to this phone? For starters, it looks like a cell phone. It feels like a cellphone. On top of that, it features a big front screen that offers users a quick glance at their phone without having to open it. The list goes on.

As for the Galaxy Fold 3’s success, well, it’s pretty obvious. The phone’s combination of transforming it into a smartphone and a tablet is its biggest draw. And Samsung’s survey confirms this. Customers who made the switch said they bought it because of its large screen, multitasking capabilities, and the S Pen.

Either way you put it, the fact that Samsung is selling more of these folding phones compared to last year’s models tells us something: Folding phones are not a gimmick, and tons of people are buying them. A lot of them. Samsung says they expect this market to grow ten times by 2023.

