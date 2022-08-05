Apple’s next entry-level iPad could abandon the headphone jack

The days of headphone jacks on Apple’s devices are all but over. The company first removed the headphone jack from its iPhones and higher-end iPad models. Now, the company could be removing it from the entry-level iPad too.

Earlier this week, MySmartPrice shared a first look at CAD renders that are believed to be of the 10th generation of iPad. And we can clearly see in those images that there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack to be found.

The render also includes some additional changes over the current entry-level iPad. It features a new camera housing design and the same flat edges that are found in more recent iPhones and higher-end iPads.

Image: MySmartPrice

There is still a home button in the renderings, which means the iPad will still have pretty sizable bezels on the top and bottom. It also includes a USB-C port for charging, following suit of previous iPad upgrades for other models.

But it looks like the next iPad could signal the end of the headphone jack on Apple’s mobile devices. That will leave MacBooks as the only somewhat mobile device from Apple that still has a headphone jack included.

Of course, this is just a rumor for now. MySmartPrice says the renders come from a manufacturer working on designing new cases for the 10th generation iPad.

They seem legitimate, but you should always take news like this with a grain of salt until you hear it from the company directly.

Apple will likely announce the 10th generation iPad sometime this fall, and then we’ll know for sure.

Chances are, we’ll see more leaks and information leading up to the iPad’s announcement, so keep your eyes peeled for updates on the 10th generation iPad.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: