Samsung is teasing new folding phones for latest Unpacked event

Samsung is gearing up to unfold its next foldable devices at its Unpacked event on August 10. Last week, we got leaked marketing renders of the two devices. Now, Samsung is getting in on the act with a teaser video.

In it, we see very carefully-crafted beams of light playing over the edges of two foldable devices. If earlier leaks are correct, those will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

We can’t see Samsung bringing out a new type of foldable. Why? Because they’re prone to leaks, we haven’t heard anything about a different form factor.

Rumors of the two devices point to only minor changes from this year’s Fold 3 and Flip 3. These include a thinner single hinge design on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and slightly wider screens.

We’re expecting a similar diagonal screen size at 7.6-inches, and it might have an under-screen fingerprint reader.

For the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the only real rumor we’ve seen is that the screen on the cover will be larger, at 2-inches. That’ll be awesome for notifications and taking selfies with the main camera.

Teasers aside, Samsung offers up to $200 in Samsung Credit if you reserve the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4. They’re just not calling them by their names yet. You’ll have to register before the Aug 10 Samsung Unpacked event.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: