Samsung will give you $200 if you reserve its new foldables

Samsung plans to announce some new Galaxy and foldable smartphones in its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.

In its biggest reserve offer to date, Samsung is offering its US customers up to $200 Samsung Credit when reserving a new Galaxy smartphone, Watch, and Galaxy Buds.

Additionally, the company is offering up to $200 early bird incentives toward a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip 4 reservation, among others.

However, that is if you register early for the upcoming Samsung Unpacked virtual event slated for August 10, 2022, by 9 a.m ET. Here’s all you need to know about this once-in-a-lifetime offer.

Access to the highest online instant trade-in values for your old devices.

The ability to customize your style with exclusive colors that reflect your personality.

0% APR Financing with no down payment.

Flexibility to Pay in 4 with Affirm, subject to eligibility and availability.

You can visit the Samsung Unpacked website for more details about the offer. All you need to join the waitlist is your name and email address. You can register for free and with no commitment at the website.

Everything you need to know about Samsung Unpacked 2022

Samsung Unpacked is a biannual event where Samsung showcases its latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables.

Samsung Unpacked started in 2010. The inaugural edition was held at CTIA in Las Vegas, USA. This year, it is being held online.

Although the teaser showcases a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device, the company didn’t mention specifics. But we have some ideas on what they’ll be announcing.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Last year we brought you information from the Samsung Unpacked event 2021 where it announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Fold 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2, and the Tab S7.

This year, we anticipate new releases like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the next Galaxy Buds, among others.

Again, if you’re someone who plans on buying any of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy devices sight unseen, this is a great opportunity to save up to $200 on your order. All you have to do is provide your name and email address here, and you’re good to go.

