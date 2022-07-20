Lenovo’s back-to-school laptop deals are too good to be true

With the new school year just around the corner, Lenovo recently announced its early back-to-school sale. The sale offers huge discounts on various products, including desktops, PC accessories, and more.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a student, these incredible deals will help you stretch your budget while getting more power and features for less of your money.

To kick things off, we found the best Lenovo Chromebooks, desktop, and laptop deals available in Lenovo’s promotion. But just a heads up, these deals are super rare and won’t be around for long. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Image: KnowTechie

Looking for the best student laptop deals in the market right now? Then look no further than the amazing 14-inch Lenovo Chromebook 5i. Right now, it’s down to just $269.99. It typically sells for $440.

Under the hood, it packs an impressive Intel Pentium Gold 7505 3.50 GHz processor with Turbo Boost, 4GB of RAM,128 GB of SSD PCIe storage, and 1920 X 1080 IPS display, among others.

It also comes loaded with a ChromeOS 64-bit operating system and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. It sports a 720p HD camera and supports Bluetooth 5.1.

If you order now (and you should), you can get a whopping $170 off with promo code IDEAOFFERS. So, instead of $439.99, you only pay $269.99.

What’s more, you get a 1-year Depot or Carry-in warranty, plus you can get an extra 5% off and free shipping with the code EXTRA5.

Image: KnowTechie

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s Gen 2 desktop stands tall with an AMD Ryzen 7 PRO processor, ready to simplify even your toughest tasks. And right now, it’s down to just $499. It usually sells for $1,129.

With 16GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD PCIe storage, and up to 4.20 GHz Max Boost, this quad-core, 8-threads beast can literally handle anything you throw at it.

It has a DVD-RW Optical Drive, USB mouse, and an accompanying keyboard. It also has an Integrated Gigabit Ethernet connection port.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M75s is a formidable fortress. It uses the discrete Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) chip to encrypt information and enable hardware authentication.

You can prevent unauthorized access by peripheral through its BIOS-based Smart USB Protection feature. You can also transmit data quickly and fast-charge your devices even in Sleep Mode.

Grab this Lenovo deal today at a massive 55% discount with promo code THINKSFF. So, instead of paying $1,129, you can get it for $499 plus a 1-year On-Site warranty. You can also use code EXTRA5 to get an extra 5% off and free shipping.

Image: KnowTechie

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i is another exciting deal that is up for grabs. In true IdeaPad fashion, this 14-inch quad-core machine packs all you need in a mid-range laptop. And right now, it’s down to just $249.99. It usually sells for $374.99.

It is powered by an Intel Celeron N5100 Processor with 1.10 GHz and up to 2.80 GHz Burst. The Lenovo IdeaPad comes with Windows 11 Home S Mode 64 operating system.

With Integrated Intel UHD Graphics inside, you can rest assured that your graphic design needs are well taken care of.

For display, you get a 14-inch FHD screen, 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, and up to 220 nits of brightness with anti-glare support. It also sports a 720p HD camera.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1i also comes with a memory of 4 GB DDR4 RAM, 128 GB eMMC storage, WLAN, Bluetooth® 5.1, and a US-English keyboard.

If you hurry, you can use the code IDEAPADGEARUP to get $125 off the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i and pay just $249.99. Along with this, you’ll also get a 1-year mail-in warranty and an extra 5% off plus free shipping if you use the code EXTRA5.

Again, these are just a few of our favorite deals up for grabs in Lenovo’s early back-to-school sale. And if you’re looking for more, head on over to the sales page here.

And don’t forget to use the promo codes provided in the product descriptions above. Additionally, get an extra 5% and free shipping on any PC with promo code EXTRA5. Click the button below for more info.

