48-inch LG OLED C1 is a ridiculously low $797 right now

The best TVs right now are OLED, and the LG C1 is one of the best examples. You can get the 48-inch version right now for $797, thanks to an awesome Amazon Prime Day deal.

The LG OLED C1 is known for its image quality. OLED means dark areas that go actually dark, thanks to being able to turn off individual pixels.

Every type of content benefits from this, from games to TV and especially anything that can take advantage of HDR.

Thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and variable refresh rate support, the C1 is perfect to pair with the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X consoles. The internal speakers are a level above most, as well, so you could possibly get away without needing a soundbar.

We’ve never seen this price lower, and there’s a good chance it won’t ever go this low again. If you’re in the market for a new TV, the LG OLED C1 48-inch is definitely worth checking out.

It seems you don’t need an active Prime membership for this sweet deal. If you want to try out things like Prime Video, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial and cancel before it expires.

