This 65” LG OLED evo C2 Series TV is over $1,000 off

On the hunt for cinema-grade visuals and audio experience? Look no further than this 65” LG OLED C2 Series TV—now over $1,000 off on Woot, making this by far the lowest price to date.

The savings are incredible, and this limited-time offer lets you pocket this titan for $1,394.99. That’s 44% off.

This TV typically sells at $2,500, so you’re actually saving more than $1,000 on this deal, which is an incredible deal one should consider. We’ll explain why below.

LG OLED evo C2 4K 65" Series TV 4.0 $1,394.99 $2,499.99 The 65" LG OLED C2 TV delivers striking visuals with cutting-edge α9 Gen5 AI Processor, Brightness Booster, infinite contrast, and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro. Enjoy immersive, virtual 7.1.2 surround sound and customizable webOS22 experience.

Made for movie fanatics, gamers, and sports devotees alike, the LG C2 boasts a sleek, slim bezel with a lightweight composite fiber material, making installation easier than fumbling through Ikea instructions.

Ready to dive deeper into this impressive deal?

The α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K ensures automatic settings adjustments while amping up visuals and audio. The Brightness Booster works alongside this smart little brain, creating vibrant screen-busting spectacles.

Feature Description Display Type Self-Lighting OLED Display Display Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) Wide Viewing Angle Yes Dimming Technology Pixel Level Dimming Processor α9 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K Refresh Rate 120Hz Native Sound System 2.2 Channel, 40W Output Dolby Atmos® Yes Smart TV Platform webOS Voice Assistants Google and Alexa Built-in Filmmaker Mode™ Yes VESA Mounting 300 x 200 Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD) 56.7″ x 32.5″ x 1.8″

With over 8 million self-lit pixels, the infinite contrast delivers dazzling darks and luminous lights—the small details never hide. Plus, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro brings HDR content alive, revealing every iota of detail.

Wave a friendly hello to customizability with webOS22 Enjoy personalized recommendations for every family member—Fido included. Amp up the home cinema vibes using FILMMAKER MODE™, Dolby Vision™ IQ, and Dolby AtmosⓇ.

Eager to snag a piece of this action? Head over to Woot before the clock runs out because, fair warning, these will sell out fast.

α9 Gen5 AI Processor for smarter picture and sound enhancements

Infinite contrast with self-lit pixels for crisp images

Brightness Booster for vibrant scenes

Virtual 7.1.2 channel audio with AI Sound Pro

Customizable profiles and recommendations on webOS22 Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

