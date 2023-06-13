NordVPN kicks off huge summer sale with up to 66% in savings

We’ve got a scorcher of a deal that’ll make you feel like you’ve just won the digital security lottery.

NordVPN, the company that’s basically the superhero of VPN services, is offering a limited-time summer sale that’ll have you surfing the web safer than ever before.

From June 13th to August 7th, you can snag jaw-dropping discounts on their amazing privacy services. So what’s up for grabs?

NordVPN Offers

For those who love a long-term commitment, NordVPN is offering a whopping 66% OFF their 2-year plan, bringing it down to just $5.49/month.

Editor's Choice NordVPN Summer Sale 4.5 From now through August 7, save up to $66% off one of the best VPNs on the planet. Score 1 year for 57% off (comes down to $6.99/month) or 2 years for 66% off (comes down to $5.49/month). These prices are not going to get any lower, don't hesitate to pull the trigger. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

But if you’re more of a short-term relationship kind of person, they’re also offering a 57% discount on their 1-year plan, taking it to a measly $6.99/month. Talk about a steal.

Is NordVPN safe?

Now, you might be wondering what makes NordVPN worth your hard-earned cash. Fair question! Here’s a quick rundown of their features:

Next-generation encryption: NordVPN uses cutting-edge encryption technology to safeguard your data, ensuring that your personal information stays private and secure. This encryption keeps hackers and cybercriminals at bay, giving you peace of mind while browsing the web. Threat Protection and Meshnet: NordVPN’s Threat Protection feature actively blocks malicious websites, ads, and trackers, providing a safer online experience. Meshnet, on the other hand, is an advanced feature that allows you to connect to multiple VPN servers simultaneously, increasing your security and privacy even further. Streaming support and SmartPlay: NordVPN’s streaming support ensures you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies without buffering or interruptions.

We’re only scratching the surface here. There’s a lot more ground to cover, and we’ll highlight as much as we can squeeze into the buy box below, but seriously, deals like these don’t happen that often, so if you ever wante d a VPN for cheap, now is the time.

NordVPN’s sizzling summer sale is the digital security deal of the season. Don’t miss out on the chance to protect your online life for less.

