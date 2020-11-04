If you’ve ever accidentally lost a memorable family photo file or suddenly ran out of storage during an important meeting, you may want to consider having a backup plan. While many cloud-based storage bundles can cost you hundreds of dollars, you can find an affordable plan with a lifetime subscription to Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan, a robust backup solution to protect your photos and important data.

Rated 4.0/5 stars on G2, the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan knows how to deliver top service to various clientele. With 15TB of supremely secured backup space, this plan provides one of the highest quality and consistent AI-based Cloud storage on the market. Degoo prides itself on bringing a low-cost backup solution with unbeatable security and reliability credentials.

An intuitive and user-friendly interface means you can easily control, manage, sort, locate, and preview files from any laptop, Mac, PC, or tablet – all without hassle. Degoo includes more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined!

You’ll be able to send files easily and quickly to friends or family through email or a link and keep your backup automatically up to date with the automatic file change detection feature. The plan also includes highly-secure encryption for the ultimate protection of your data. The lifetime subscription allows you to control your photos and data fully and easily manage them with just a click of a button.

Ordinarily available at over $4,000, the Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan can be yours today for only $149.99 — that’s over 90% off! Stop worrying about losing your important photos, documents, and assets and store them all in one reliable and safe space.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.