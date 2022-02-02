The PlayStation 5 can’t catch a break

It’s no secret that Sony has had a difficult time getting its darling console, the PlayStation 5, into the hands of eager gamers. Between supply issues caused by the semiconductor shortage and scalpers vacuuming up all available units, it’s rough out there.

Now, the company has released a new earnings report (outlined by BenjiSales) that shows that the company had a solid holiday quarter in 2021, but still failed to truly meet demand.

Some of the key highlights from the report include 3.9 million PS5s shipped in Q3. That number is higher than the previous year, with the total number of PlayStation 5s being shipped as of Q3 coming in at 17.3 million.

• PS5 Shipped 3.9m Units of Hardware

• Lifetime Total Now 17.3m Units

• 11.3 Million Units of 1st Party Software Sold

• Digital Software Ratio 62%

• 48 Million PlayStation Plus Subscribers

According to The Verge, that number is lower than what the PS4 accomplished in the same time frame. Supply issues paint a grim picture for 2022, as well. The demand is there, but at its current pace, the PS5 is selling at a slower rate than the previous console.

Rounding out some of the more interesting stats regarding Sony is a look at active players and active PlayStation Plus memberships. According to the report, there are currently 111 million monthly active users and 48 million PS Plus subscribers.

It will be interesting to see how 2022 plays out. While companies are looking to address the chip shortage, it is a double-edged sword, as these companies need the same parts to build the equipment to make the chips and other technical pieces.

