#GameTechie
Sony is acquiring Bungie for $3.6 billion
2022 is going to be a doozy.
Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s massive acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Sony is now joining the party with its own acquisition.
Revealed today, Sony has announced a deal to acquire Bungie. The studio is most famous for the early Halo games and more recently, the popular Destiny franchise of video games.
The deal is for a reported $3.6 billion, according to GamesIndustry.biz. Recently, Destiny 2 was removed from Microsoft’s Game Pass, which led some people to believe something fishy was happening behind the scenes.
“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family,” said SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan.
Sony has confirmed that Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio with options to “self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play.”
We’ll continue to update this post with more information.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Sony doesn’t expect to lose Call of Duty after Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition
- Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2022
- Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for February 2022
- Sony’s latest patent hints at cloud streaming for PS5 games
Giveaway: Enter for a chance to win this $120 wireless soundbar