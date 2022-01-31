Sony is acquiring Bungie for $3.6 billion

Revealed today, Sony has announced a deal to acquire Bungie. The studio is most famous for the early Halo games and more recently, the popular Destiny franchise of video games.

The deal is for a reported $3.6 billion, according to GamesIndustry.biz. Recently, Destiny 2 was removed from Microsoft’s Game Pass, which led some people to believe something fishy was happening behind the scenes.

“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the inception of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family,” said SIE president and CEO Jim Ryan.

Sony has confirmed that Bungie will remain a multiplatform studio with options to “self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play.”