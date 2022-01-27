Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2022

As February creeps up right around the corner, it’s time for another batch of free Games with Gold on Xbox. Every month, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers get access to four free games that they can download and keep forever.

As always, you will need to make sure you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription to redeem and play these free games. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, then Xbox Live Gold is included so you can snag these games for free.

Following tradition, Xbox is offering a couple of games from the Xbox One generation, as well as a couple of games from its classic Xbox 360 lineup. All of these free games will be redeemable on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. Let’s see what’s in store for Xbox gamers this month with Games with Gold.

Free Games with Gold for February 2022

Kicking things off, Xbox is offering Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse. This mystery adventure follows two people as they try to uncover a mysterious murder conspiracy. Then, there’s Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, the fast-paced sidescroller built for speedrunning.

And taking a look at this month’s classic lineup, we have Hydrophobia. Terrorists have come to destroy your floating city and you’ll use the power of the water to fight back. Finally, the face-paced tactics-strategy game Band of Bugs rounds out this month’s list.

These games will all become available for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers throughout the course of February. Make sure you keep an eye on the date so you can take advantage of the free games that Xbox is giving away.

Check out all the titles and their availability dates below:

And that will do it for February’s Games with Gold on Xbox. Make sure you have an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription before heading over to the Xbox store to download these games throughout the next month.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.